This is what has changed in Early Access 4.5

• Improved the hit detection on the Blue Bolt Blaster.

• Improved the hit detection on the Red Bolt Blaster.

• The red Bolt Blasters sound effect could sometimes still be heard if Bolt was interrupted whilst using it. This no longer happens.

• Viruses that are next to each other are now slightly quicker to destroy with the Bolt Blaster.

• The animation when Bolt puts away the red Bolt Blaster with the xbox controller is now smoother.

• Some ice walls near the rocket could bounce Bolt backwards in W4-3 which led to his death. This has been fixed.

• The menu button on the xbox controller now also allows you to view tools and upgrades on Bolt.

• Updated the tools and upgrades tutorial in W1-1.

• Added a tools and upgrades title and a return button prompt to the inspect upgrades screen.

• Bolt could get stuck on some trees in W4-4. This no longer happens.

• The third microchip lead for W4-1 didn't turn to yellow in the hub world when the microchip had been collected. This has been fixed.

• Removed the scrap total in the hub worlds statistics screen and updated the microchip image.

• Corrected the total amount of Spray Paints in the hub worlds statistics screen.

• Corrected the total amount of Records in the hub worlds statistics screen.

• Removing all the viruses in W3-6 could unlock the W3-5 card. This no longer happens.

• Bolt could hammer slam through sinking sand floors. This has been fixed.

• Bolts death animation could mess up if he hammer slammed down on something electrified. This has been fixed.

• Fixed a spelling and a grammar mistake on the loading screens.

• Changed the layout of a grind rail section in W4-1.