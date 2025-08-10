 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19543979 Edited 10 August 2025 – 07:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game Improvements

  • Quest: "Clean It All" – For players who missed this quest during the mid-game story, it will now be automatically granted after completing all of Emilia’s quests, allowing an additional Emilia CG to be unlocked.

  • Quest: "Talk to Emilia 3" – Updated the quest description to better reflect the actual completion requirements.

Balance Changes

  • Quest: "Janitor" – Reduced the trash collection requirement from 5 to 3.

  • Quest: "Big Cleaning" – Reduced the trash collection requirement from 10 to 5.

  • Quest: "Winner" – Reduced the requirement to defeat Watson from 5 times to 3.

  • Quest: "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" – Reduced the requirement to defeat Watson from 10 times to 5.

Pull-Ups Minigame

  • Quest: "Test of the Power" – Increased Hanna’s pull-up power delay from 0.6s → 0.85s.

  • Quest: "A Final Showdown" – Increased Hanna’s pull-up power delay from 0.575s → 0.8s.

Tip: It's recommended to purchase the "Super Pill" from the bar before attempting these quests for an easier experience.

Bug Fixes

  • Quest: "What Are You Hiding?" – Fixed an issue where the key would not appear in the inventory after being picked up (players who have already collected it before this fix will need to pick it up again).

  • Quest: "What Are You Hiding?" – Fixed a bug where the Detective Sight size would not scale properly after upgrading.

Changed files in this update

