Game Improvements
Quest: "Clean It All" – For players who missed this quest during the mid-game story, it will now be automatically granted after completing all of Emilia’s quests, allowing an additional Emilia CG to be unlocked.
Quest: "Talk to Emilia 3" – Updated the quest description to better reflect the actual completion requirements.
Balance Changes
Quest: "Janitor" – Reduced the trash collection requirement from 5 to 3.
Quest: "Big Cleaning" – Reduced the trash collection requirement from 10 to 5.
Quest: "Winner" – Reduced the requirement to defeat Watson from 5 times to 3.
Quest: "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" – Reduced the requirement to defeat Watson from 10 times to 5.
Pull-Ups Minigame
Quest: "Test of the Power" – Increased Hanna’s pull-up power delay from 0.6s → 0.85s.
Quest: "A Final Showdown" – Increased Hanna’s pull-up power delay from 0.575s → 0.8s.
Tip: It’s recommended to purchase the "Super Pill" from the bar before attempting these quests for an easier experience.Game Improvements
Bug Fixes
Quest: "What Are You Hiding?" – Fixed an issue where the key would not appear in the inventory after being picked up (players who have already collected it before this fix will need to pick it up again).
Quest: "What Are You Hiding?" – Fixed a bug where the Detective Sight size would not scale properly after upgrading.
Changed files in this update