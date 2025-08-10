Here’s what we changed and fixed in this update!
- Removed contradicting requests for the length of books
- Removed contradicting requests for something light and academic
- Adjusted book tags
- Fixed being stuck at the cave investigation after telling Harper “maybe later”
- Increased priority of board game dialogue by Klaus
- Fixed more typos EN
- Fixed more typos DE
- Fixed the recommendation request appearing with a huge delay at the Hospital
- Ensured Seagullsaren’t talking when asking for help
- Fixed inspiration duration buffs having no effect
- Fixed untranslated dialogue line
- Fixed that the recycling bin falsely claims that it is paintable
- Fixed two instances of Harper while she’s giving the tour
- Fixed that players were able to skip the wintermarket sell-out collection dialogue
- Fixed permanently zoomed in on Walt’s shop in a rare edge case
- Fixed edge case where Harper did not collect the first beach quest if it had been completed close to or at the bonfire
We’re still going through all your reports and feedback and trying to respond to everyone. It’s just two of us today, so we appreciate your patience and help in identifying, replicating and addressing any issues! You are the best!
Changed files in this update