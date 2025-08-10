Removed contradicting requests for the length of books



Removed contradicting requests for something light and academic



Adjusted book tags



Fixed being stuck at the cave investigation after telling Harper “maybe later”



Increased priority of board game dialogue by Klaus



Fixed more typos EN



Fixed more typos DE



Fixed the recommendation request appearing with a huge delay at the Hospital



Ensured Seagulls aren’t talking when asking for help



aren’t talking when asking for help Fixed inspiration duration buffs having no effect



Fixed untranslated dialogue line



Fixed that the recycling bin falsely claims that it is paintable



falsely claims that it is paintable Fixed two instances of Harper while she’s giving the tour



Fixed that players were able to skip the wintermarket sell-out collection dialogue



Fixed permanently zoomed in on Walt’s shop in a rare edge case



in a rare edge case Fixed edge case where Harper did not collect the first beach quest if it had been completed close to or at the bonfire



Hi everyone, thank you for all your kind words, your thoughtful feedback and your super helpful reports when things didn't quite work as planned.Here’s what we changed and fixed in this update!We’re still going through all your reports and feedback and trying to respond to everyone. It’s just two of us today, so we appreciate your patience and help in identifying, replicating and addressing any issues! You are the best!