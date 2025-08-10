 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19543927 Edited 10 August 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another after coffee thought where the cell info crash could come from possibly fixed.
As stated before:
A lot of you reported crashing while requesting information from a cell.
Sadly I am not able to reproduce the issue, so I can not guarantee this is a 100% fix, but better than nothing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2102771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link