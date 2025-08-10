- Added a new misc tab button to options.
- Added a Skip Most Cutscenes toggle.
- Added option to disable screenshake.
- Made it so certain cutscenes do not repeat after re-entering a level.
- Fixed an issue where you could open PCs in Wayford Works immediately after closing them and being able to move.
- Fixed some camera zones being too close together in C:Drive.
- Fixed an issue with Supperworth being able to chase you when interacting with crumbled note objects after being stunned.
- Fixed issue where Flea-stacle course was always setting player to sin.
- Fixed an issue where dying to the miniboss in Supperworth Manor caused the camera to swap to the wrong one.
- Blocked off entrance to boss in The woods during revisit.
- Fixed camera issue when using Sins super move in the Rooftop Suburbs boss fight.
- Removed ability to parry instant kill objects as Keel.
- Added ability to go back to the previous area in The Woods revisit Arcade.
- Added a powerup machine to the arcade in The Woods.
- Fixed softlock when exiting hangout dialog for all characters.
- Fixed starting a new savefile keeping equipped perks from other files.
- Added warning to a pit in Rooftop Suburbs.
- Fixed an issue where dying in the enemy waves in Wayford Works and then dying would softlock.
- Various Fixes.
~~~ Note on the skip cutscenes toggle ~~~
Not every cutscene can be skipped due to setting values and world changes inside of the cutscene.
This option also does not affect the final act of the game.
Version 1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
