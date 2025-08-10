- Added a new misc tab button to options.



- Added a Skip Most Cutscenes toggle.



- Added option to disable screenshake.



- Made it so certain cutscenes do not repeat after re-entering a level.



- Fixed an issue where you could open PCs in Wayford Works immediately after closing them and being able to move.



- Fixed some camera zones being too close together in C:Drive.



- Fixed an issue with Supperworth being able to chase you when interacting with crumbled note objects after being stunned.



- Fixed issue where Flea-stacle course was always setting player to sin.



- Fixed an issue where dying to the miniboss in Supperworth Manor caused the camera to swap to the wrong one.



- Blocked off entrance to boss in The woods during revisit.



- Fixed camera issue when using Sins super move in the Rooftop Suburbs boss fight.



- Removed ability to parry instant kill objects as Keel.



- Added ability to go back to the previous area in The Woods revisit Arcade.



- Added a powerup machine to the arcade in The Woods.



- Fixed softlock when exiting hangout dialog for all characters.



- Fixed starting a new savefile keeping equipped perks from other files.



- Added warning to a pit in Rooftop Suburbs.



- Fixed an issue where dying in the enemy waves in Wayford Works and then dying would softlock.



- Various Fixes.



~~~ Note on the skip cutscenes toggle ~~~



Not every cutscene can be skipped due to setting values and world changes inside of the cutscene.

This option also does not affect the final act of the game.