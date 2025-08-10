Internal cleanup work started, should result in no visible changes but less crashes.
A lot of you reported crashing while requesting information from a cell.
Sadly I am not able to reproduce the issue, so I can not guarantee this is a 100% fix, but better than nothing.
EvoLife v0.9.1
