\[AI adaptation]

The recipe has added a ForAI flag to provide simplified recipe information to AI.

The item has added an AI specific aiDesc field to help AI understand the item more accurately.

The character has added an AI specific aiDef field to temporarily store the character's settings and script fragments, assisting in restoring the state when clearing the context.

\[Simplification and Visualization]

The document can be set with the first line in the form of "category | | title". Enhance the readability of documents through document classification to reduce the difficulty of starting.

Fine tune the interface style and make configuration items more intuitive through categorization.

Added a right-click command to clear enemies within 10 squares, avoiding the need to click on enemies to initiate battles and reducing the amount of operations. It can only be initiated when controlling multiple characters.

\[Display and Operation]

The middle mouse button zooming in and out of the map does not exit the map command mode.

The height observed on the current map will be displayed on the right side of the time bar

Optimization of several window styles.

Make camera movement speed and dual loading thread configurations persistent.

You can allow display areas on the settings page, and corresponding rectangular boxes will be drawn.

\[Simulated Operation]

Some animals shed their fur when they die.

Adjust the cold resistance of thick clothing to 7.

Added feather drops for chickens, ducks, and birds, which can be used to make down jackets.

Added short down jackets (cold resistance 10), long down jackets (cold resistance 20), and extreme cold down jackets (cold resistance 30)

Added various pre knowledge of clothing hygiene for down jackets, and exempted sewing machines from this knowledge by 100 points

Added the "needle" symbol and a recipe for making bone needles using bones, with the bone needles bearing the "needle" symbol.

Recipe ingredients can be marked with the "medium" symbol, so that they can be returned after manufacturing is completed. (such as using sewing needles as part of the raw materials for clothing sewing recipes)

Various clothing and leather products have added "medium" ingredients with the "needle" flag to their recipes.

A new non duplicate construction flag has been added, and buildings with this flag are not allowed to be built on the grid with existing same buildings.

It is no longer allowed to cultivate the same grid multiple times (by non duplicate construction flag).

\[Role playing]

Character demand tasks can be rewarded with cosmic coins. When generating random demands for characters, if the reward and demand items overlap, the reward will be converted into cosmic coins.

Added a demand task for viewing items and added it to the initial random demand of characters. The character will want to see a certain item, and completing the task requires having this item in the backpack.

A dedicated item pool has been added for the task of meeting the demand for items. The items in the item pool for transactional demand tasks are relatively common, while most of the items in the new item pool need to be obtained or manufactured through adventure.

The knowledge demand will also be added to the player's initial random demand. Players can impart knowledge near them until they learn and claim to have completed the task, without rigorously verifying how they learned.

After a character is attacked, there will be a demand task to eliminate the enemy. Players can claim to have completed the task after eliminating the enemy (strict verification requires a final strike).

The administrator of the village and town will have a low probability of adding a requirement task to eliminate enemies to all hostile units within a radius of 30 squares. Players can go to the vicinity of the administrator character to inquire about their needs, obtain tasks, and then fight monsters to earn money.

When the required task is completed, in addition to eliminating the type of enemy, a new required task will be automatically generated, so the task can be continuously completed.

Except for the initial requirement task of creating characters, which will distribute random rewards to characters, the subsequent value will be directly converted into cosmic coins as rewards.

\[Simplified Transactions]

Other trading mechanisms may be too complex, so a simpler and more direct trading method based on regional planning is provided.

In the right-click menu, two options will be displayed below the area: "Sell Items" and "Purchase Items".

Selling Items "means that players will sell items placed on the ground in this area to the owner of this area, and can choose which ones to sell. The transaction limit is the balance of the area owner's universe coins.

The 'Purchase Items' option allows players to purchase ground items belonging to the area owner within this region, and they can choose which items to purchase. The transaction limit is the player's balance of cosmic coins.

So players can obtain more universe coins through adventure or other means, increase the area owner's universe coin holdings by purchasing goods, and then make larger purchases.

Transactions based on regional planning will comply with the sales and acquisition restrictions defined in the blueprint, so as not to sell important items or acquire materials that can be seen everywhere.

The prices of rocks and soil have been lowered, but they have not been placed under purchase restrictions, so players can also dig and sell stones to make money, but it is relatively inefficient.

\[Talent Tree]

Rockman has added 12 enhancements that consume strengthening crystals: from rockman melee enhancement II to rockman melee enhancement VI, gradually increasing melee damage; From Body of the Rock I to Body of the Rock VI, gradually enhance various defenses, with less improvement in corrosion resistance; 【 Extra cavity I 】 Increases backpack capacity;

\[Other]

The recruitment mark in invincible mode also applies to non intelligent creatures.

Reading books in invincible mode accelerates by 10000 times.