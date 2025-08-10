New Update: Endless Mode Sagas Arrives

Long before your people learned to summon flame from stone and spark, there were those who carried a single stolen fire through the endless winter. The elders speak of an age when the cold never lifted and the suns warmth was but a fleeting dream. From the safety of their caves, small tribes would step into the frozen wild, guarding the flame and seeking the wisdom to make it their own.

These journeys became the Sagas, tales told in smoke and shadow, where each band faced trials no single winter could hold. Some found blessings that carried them far, others were marked by curses that shadowed their every step. Champions would rise, fall, and return only if the spirits willed it.

Now your people gather once more in the shamans circle. The embers of old fires glow faintly in the dark, and the stories begin again. You will walk the paths of those who came before, shaping the fate of the flame and of the Tribe until the last ember fades and this Saga is ready to be told.





Endless Mode Sagas

Endless Mode Sagas introduces an entirely new way to play. A roguelite experience built for players who want long-term stakes, unpredictable challenges, and meaningful decisions that echo across multiple games in the same Saga.

Each choice you make in Endless Mode carries forward, building your Tribe’s story over the time of the Saga. Every loss teaches you something. Every victory reshapes the tools you have for the battles ahead. And because no two Sagas unfold the same way, each one feels like a unique legend of survival.

Roguelite Saga Mechanics

Characters you use in a game are gone for the rest of that Saga unless you revive them with precious Shiny Rocks, at an increasing cost.

The Fire Starter discovery cannot be completed in this mode, so every upgrade is critical to push your survived day count higher.

Sage Persistent Enhancements

At the start and end of every run, choose a lasting upgrade for your Tribe. Each costs 1–3 Firepits, and with the Fire Starter discovery locked away, every choice shapes your Saga’s outcome.

Mammoth Misfortunes

Spend all your Firepits and you will face two harsh debuffs. Choose your curse and adapt to survive.





Massive Shop Variety

The Shop refreshes after every run, offering new tools and strategies. Win to unlock new Shop items. Lose, and you may still earn a new item or a Misfortune.

With so many combinations to discover, every Saga feels fresh and unpredictable.

How to Unlock Endless Mode Sagas

Purchase the Endless Winter Pack in the Mammoth Market. Start a new game, go to Game Setup, set Fire Knowledge Tree Difficulty to Endless, and use the new UI to begin your Saga.



Share your best runs, shop combinations, and survival tales with the community. If you encounter any issues, please use the in-game bug report form in the settings menu.