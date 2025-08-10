New Pipe Model System:
Pipe model has been updated with an omnidirectional state aware design.
It will connect up to pipes/producers/consumers when they are interacting. Showing their connections in all possible 6 degrees-of-freedom.
Transporter:
New and improved texture.
New billboarded item design for transporters. Items that are not grid-placeable blocks will now show up as a billboard sprite in game. To help with optimisation and differentiation.
Hotkey for reversing transporter direction in world.
Smart auto-merge transporter hotkey.
Items now stack in a 2x2x2 grid inside transporters to allow for better visibility.
Hypothetical cube now shows state of transporter after placement - will help determine when placement will join with other transporters in the world.
Waypoint:
New Waypoint Texture + coloured shader effect. Say wassup to your only friend in space!
Artwork:
First new Icons from our new Art Designer, Riley! The in-game icons will be replaced over the next few weeks/months.
Other features:
Screenshot hotkey added.
Hide UI hotkey added.
UI Scaling added (with reset hotkey if state is scuffed).
Huge-Chest - Holds up to 100 item stacks.
Improved bind hints. Copy / Paste and many others. Can toggle these off in options.
Splitter omni model state (similar to pipes).
Added a directional override to non-directional blocks to allow for placing in a fixed line.
Reworked splitter research tasks, and moved up right-angled inserter.
Bugfixes:
Miner productivity system reworked and fixed.
Electricity system fixed and correctly tracks consumption.
First frame on focus no longer allows placement/removal events - to help with alt-tabbing in
Fixed pipe-network spawning.
Fixed negative rotation.
Fixed pipe-connection bug in certain circumstances.
Fixed splitter/transporter throughput.
Fixed splitter/transporter item right angle movement.
Other fixes.
