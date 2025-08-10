New Pipe Model System:

It will connect up to pipes/producers/consumers when they are interacting. Showing their connections in all possible 6 degrees-of-freedom.

Pipe model has been updated with an omnidirectional state aware design.

Transporter:

New and improved texture.

New billboarded item design for transporters. Items that are not grid-placeable blocks will now show up as a billboard sprite in game. To help with optimisation and differentiation.

Hotkey for reversing transporter direction in world.

Smart auto-merge transporter hotkey.

Items now stack in a 2x2x2 grid inside transporters to allow for better visibility.