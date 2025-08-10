 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19543765 Edited 10 August 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Pipe Model System:

  • Pipe model has been updated with an omnidirectional state aware design.

  • It will connect up to pipes/producers/consumers when they are interacting. Showing their connections in all possible 6 degrees-of-freedom.

Transporter:

  • New and improved texture.

  • New billboarded item design for transporters. Items that are not grid-placeable blocks will now show up as a billboard sprite in game. To help with optimisation and differentiation.

  • Hotkey for reversing transporter direction in world.

  • Smart auto-merge transporter hotkey.

  • Items now stack in a 2x2x2 grid inside transporters to allow for better visibility.

  • Hypothetical cube now shows state of transporter after placement - will help determine when placement will join with other transporters in the world.

Waypoint:

  • New Waypoint Texture + coloured shader effect. Say wassup to your only friend in space!

Artwork:

  • First new Icons from our new Art Designer, Riley! The in-game icons will be replaced over the next few weeks/months.

Other features:

  • Screenshot hotkey added.

  • Hide UI hotkey added.

  • UI Scaling added (with reset hotkey if state is scuffed).

  • Huge-Chest - Holds up to 100 item stacks.

  • Improved bind hints. Copy / Paste and many others. Can toggle these off in options.

  • Splitter omni model state (similar to pipes).

  • Added a directional override to non-directional blocks to allow for placing in a fixed line.

  • Reworked splitter research tasks, and moved up right-angled inserter.

Bugfixes:

  • Miner productivity system reworked and fixed.

  • Electricity system fixed and correctly tracks consumption.

  • First frame on focus no longer allows placement/removal events - to help with alt-tabbing in

  • Fixed pipe-network spawning.

  • Fixed negative rotation.

  • Fixed pipe-connection bug in certain circumstances.

  • Fixed splitter/transporter throughput.

  • Fixed splitter/transporter item right angle movement.

  • Other fixes.

