10 August 2025 Build 19543734 Edited 10 August 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Disabled two development buttons to avoid error pop-ups
Error in tutorial text display
Fixed an issue where clicking the pause button with the mouse had no effect
Fixed an issue where the building menu appeared outside the stronghold range
Fixed an issue where clicking the close shop button had no effect
Fixed an issue where dragging vehicles caused continuous collisions between two vehicles
Fixed an issue where units could not recover fatigue inside the stronghold
Fixed an issue where dragged vehicles could enter parking spots
Added a "Withdraw" tooltip to evacuation vehicles
Optimized the refresh logic of stronghold supply range and removed refresh wait when displaying buildable area

Windows Depot 3924741
