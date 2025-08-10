Disabled two development buttons to avoid error pop-ups

Error in tutorial text display

Fixed an issue where clicking the pause button with the mouse had no effect

Fixed an issue where the building menu appeared outside the stronghold range

Fixed an issue where clicking the close shop button had no effect

Fixed an issue where dragging vehicles caused continuous collisions between two vehicles

Fixed an issue where units could not recover fatigue inside the stronghold

Fixed an issue where dragged vehicles could enter parking spots

Added a "Withdraw" tooltip to evacuation vehicles

Optimized the refresh logic of stronghold supply range and removed refresh wait when displaying buildable area

