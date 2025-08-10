・Fixed draw order of certain background elements
・Corrected loop playback position of certain BGM tracks
・Fixed an issue where it was possible to enter unintended areas
・Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck in certain areas upon resuming the game
・Adjusted a section in a specific area that required unnecessarily precise inputs
v1.0.10
