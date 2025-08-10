 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19543665 Edited 10 August 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
・Fixed draw order of certain background elements
・Corrected loop playback position of certain BGM tracks
・Fixed an issue where it was possible to enter unintended areas
・Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck in certain areas upon resuming the game
・Adjusted a section in a specific area that required unnecessarily precise inputs

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2721891
