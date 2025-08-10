1. Fixed an issue where injuring the last remaining clan member of noble family could cause the game to freeze.

2. Fixed an issue where the Crowned Empress achievement would sometimes fail to unlock.

3. Fixed an issue where a clan member who married into another noble family could trigger an incorrect event.

4. Fixed an issue in the English version where text in the Chance Encounter screen with another noble family didn’t fit properly.

5. Fixed animation errors for certain characters in some scenes.