✨New Stuff

After completing the main story, when highlighting the icon for a Ranked boss who can be rematched, the day that they are available for rematches is now displayed.



An audience is now generated in the stands for online matches and replays. The characters that appear will vary based on your progress in the main story and in the Contacts menu.



Raremorph Humflit has unique geographic-based logic for determining what form it takes when it metamorphs; the valid region for one of these forms has been extended to include Garcinia Meadow, an area that can be visited before completing the main story.



This is another smaller monthly update fixing a few issues and adding a few small requested features.We're currently quite far along on developing major features, content, animations and major game balance changes for our next milestone update which we anticipate shippingWe aim to have some things to test in the Experimental branch before the end of this month in advance of that... so stay tuned! :)For now, please enjoy these few new little things.





🚧Other Fixes and Changes