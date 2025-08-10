This is another smaller monthly update fixing a few issues and adding a few small requested features.
We're currently quite far along on developing major features, content, animations and major game balance changes for our next milestone update which we anticipate shipping next month, in September. We aim to have some things to test in the Experimental branch before the end of this month in advance of that... so stay tuned! :)
For now, please enjoy these few new little things.
✨New Stuff
- After completing the main story, when highlighting the icon for a Ranked boss who can be rematched, the day that they are available for rematches is now displayed.
- An audience is now generated in the stands for online matches and replays. The characters that appear will vary based on your progress in the main story and in the Contacts menu.
- Raremorph Humflit has unique geographic-based logic for determining what form it takes when it metamorphs; the valid region for one of these forms has been extended to include Garcinia Meadow, an area that can be visited before completing the main story.
🚧Other Fixes and Changes
- Fixed several issues with paused and resumed post-game challenges, particularly around the Tower Tourney and Super Tower Tourney which could lead to Super Tower runs being mistaken for regular Tower, and saved teams sometimes not loading correctly
- Fixed a few issues with the schedule and story flags for post-game boss rematches that prevented some players from rematching Riven, and also made the date checking logic occasionally inconsistent.
- Fixed an issue with titles unlocking after a certain post-game match which opened a menu that was obscured by a cutscene fade to black, making it appear as if the game had frozen
- Made it so Craig won't call you offering a certain reward item if the player has already collected it from him
- Adjusted a couple small level layout issues mostly leading to visual bugs
- Fixed an issue with how Beasties on Valerie's team are generated, specifically in how certain very obscure player choices can impact her team data.
- Slightly adjusted Beelb's level-up move learn order so that is is less likely to Exhaust itself when encountered in the wild
- Adjusted spacing on the stat box that pops up when a Beastie levels up
- Fixed a few typos (how are there still typos......)
Changed depots in experimental branch