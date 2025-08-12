We’ve just dropped the Eclipse Breaker Gameplay & Story Reveal Trailer, and with it, the game’s largest content update so far. Watch the trailer now to get a first look at new zones, bosses, and a deeper look into Ember’s fight against the Sun God.

For our playtesters and creators, this update is packed with fresh content, quality-of-life improvements, and balance changes to make each run more dynamic, more strategic, and more rewarding. Here’s what’s new:

Major Additions

Votive Flames : Earn these during runs and spend them in the Shop for new permanent upgrades.

New Spirit Companion, Yarrow the White Mage: Unlock her and her two unique Ability Augments.

Expanded Constellation Grid : 12 new Ability Nodes to discover.

New Bosses Eldingar , the Lightning Elemental, now rules the Lightning levels. Mwamba , the Earth Elemental, awaits in the Earth levels.

Dual Prima Equipment : Apply two different elements in a run to uncover powerful new gear.

Extended First Elemental Zone: Now features six encounters instead of four.

More Narrative: Tons of new storylines to uncover as you progress.

New Music & Updated Art: Fresh tracks for the Lightning and Earth levels, plus tons of visual improvements.

Gameplay & Quality-of-Life Updates

Skip conversations with Escape (keyboard) or Start (controller).

Clearer feedback when attacking out-of-range enemies.

New end-of-run stats screen: encounters survived, waves cleared, kills, and total damage.

Starting in the third encounter, Glances are replaced by Ballistic Glances that fire two projectiles.

In-game Guide now explains key concepts from the C/Select menu.

Spirit Companions and abilities remain hidden until discovered.

Heatseeker balance: no more instant detonation on the same ability, cooldown reduced to 0.25s.

Caustic Glances take their turns faster.

Difficulty rebalanced to match increased player progression power.

Tons of bug fixes and smaller tweaks for smoother play.

Jump in, explore the new content, and tell us what you think. Your feedback is what shapes Eclipse Breaker. You can share more with us at our Discord, or please consider leaving a review for the demo.

And don’t forget to wishlist if you haven’t already; more updates are on the way as we approach release, including an updated demo soon!



Thanks again!

- The Lunar Workshop Team