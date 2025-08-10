 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19543591 Edited 10 August 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cold Bed on Route is updated to v3.20

The version number may seem a bit jumpy because this update follows the mobile version rollout.

By the way, the mobile version is also progressing with updates — the Google Play version has already been updated, and the iOS version is currently under review.


This update includes the following changes:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where, on the BAG screen after planet descent, moving a resource different from the one selected with the arrows caused the originally selected resource to become unselectable again.

  • Fixed a bug where selecting a resource inside a container on the BAG screen and moving it caused the container itself to become unselectable.

  • Fixed a bug where, during actions after arriving on a planet, the HP change indicator circle only properly animated on the first change, with subsequent changes happening instantly.

  • Fixed an issue on the MEMO screen where the outer frame of the table of contents did not change color according to the current time.

UI Improvements

  • Adjusted letter spacing for long resource names on the ITEM screen.

  • On the BAG screen, made it possible to transfer selected resources to the pilot or girl with drag-and-drop even with a small horizontal movement.

  • Removed the mouse icon from control instructions during mouse/keyboard operation due to its poor appearance.

Others

  • Minor display and behavior tweaks.

Changed files in this update

