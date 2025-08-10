Cold Bed on Route is updated to v3.20

The version number may seem a bit jumpy because this update follows the mobile version rollout.

By the way, the mobile version is also progressing with updates — the Google Play version has already been updated, and the iOS version is currently under review.







This update includes the following changes:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where, on the BAG screen after planet descent, moving a resource different from the one selected with the arrows caused the originally selected resource to become unselectable again.

Fixed a bug where selecting a resource inside a container on the BAG screen and moving it caused the container itself to become unselectable.

Fixed a bug where, during actions after arriving on a planet, the HP change indicator circle only properly animated on the first change, with subsequent changes happening instantly.

Fixed an issue on the MEMO screen where the outer frame of the table of contents did not change color according to the current time.

UI Improvements

Adjusted letter spacing for long resource names on the ITEM screen.

On the BAG screen, made it possible to transfer selected resources to the pilot or girl with drag-and-drop even with a small horizontal movement.

Removed the mouse icon from control instructions during mouse/keyboard operation due to its poor appearance.

Others