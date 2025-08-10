一、[Patch Fix]
1. Fixed the bug where [first-order], [second-order], and [third-order] material boxes would drop abnormally, and the base drop rate did not reach 300%.
2. Fixed the bug where the [Justice Judgment Explosive Gun Fragment Box] and [Ironman Guard Corps Fragment Box] did not drop at 300% of the expected value.
[2025Year 8Month 10Day][Version 2.06] [Patch Fix]
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update