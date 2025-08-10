 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19543330 Edited 10 August 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

When changing settings with a controller (or keyboard), the currently selected item will now be displayed with a yellow border.

Also, if there are items that cannot be changed due to other settings, the selection of those items will be skipped.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3251181
