The 8th card pack, "OrgelDrop", is officially coming to the game!
■ Total of 270 VTubers Now in the Game35 new VTubers join the battle, bringing the roster to over 270 participants.
Once again, VTubers from a wide range of genres are ready to fight!
■ New Status EffectIntroducing the new status effect: "ATK-MAG Inversion"!
Your ATK and MAG stats will swap.
A great counter against opponents who specialize in either ATK or MAG!
■ New Skills AddedATK-MAG Inversion Lv.4 — inflicts the new status effect
Magic Refrain Strike — deals damage based on the sum of MAG and MDEF
Slow Heal Lv.4 — the slower your speed, the greater the healing effect
… and more! A total of 35 brand-new skills have been added.
■ VTubers Featured in the 8th PackKatagiri Mami / Otsuki Yuu / Azuma Yoru / Kuroma / Nijino Nito / Nekogami Retro / Tsurugi Tsuyu / Sanma Kuro / Yuusha A / Choco Mint / Kabuto Tomoe / Iyairo Emo / Torikabuto Hotaru / Tsubaki Tohri / Ayukura Ako / Mayubun / Minazuki Mimora / Kogane Garuba / Arigail / Usui Kanoe / Koibana Reru / Matatabi Shiina / Ichijuuzuki Sakukaze / Rizennia / Otonashi Shizuka / Iganza Dragonute / Kurone Coco / Mayoi Shana / Aiguma Noka / Ria-chan / Shinon Ne Niko / Nichibana Moni / Fukuten / Mochimou Gaku / Koiro Mireha
■ Battle Balance AdjustmentsIncreased damage reduction from DEF and MDEF.
■ New Original Character Class: "Rune Blade"The Original Character creation feature now allows you to choose the "Rune Blade" class!
■ Featured VTuber on the Pack Cover:Koiro Mireha
https://x.com/sasa_mireha
https://www.youtube.com/@sasa.mireha/streams
■Upcoming UpdatesOffline battle mode planned for release within August
9th card pack scheduled for late August
New field to record VTuber birthdays
Ability to set special voice lines for ultimate skills and entrance lines for VTubers
Steam improvements (details to come)
Thank you for your continued support of VTuber Battle!
Changed files in this update