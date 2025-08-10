■ Total of 270 VTubers Now in the Game

■ New Status Effect

■ New Skills Added

■ VTubers Featured in the 8th Pack

■ Battle Balance Adjustments

■ New Original Character Class: "Rune Blade"

■ Featured VTuber on the Pack Cover:

■Upcoming Updates

"VTuber Battle – It’s Not About Subscribers! Victory Comes from Strength!"The 8th card pack, "OrgelDrop", is officially coming to the game!35 new VTubers join the battle, bringing the roster to over 270 participants.Once again, VTubers from a wide range of genres are ready to fight!Introducing the new status effect: "ATK-MAG Inversion"!Your ATK and MAG stats will swap.A great counter against opponents who specialize in either ATK or MAG!ATK-MAG Inversion Lv.4 — inflicts the new status effectMagic Refrain Strike — deals damage based on the sum of MAG and MDEFSlow Heal Lv.4 — the slower your speed, the greater the healing effect… and more! A total of 35 brand-new skills have been added.Katagiri Mami / Otsuki Yuu / Azuma Yoru / Kuroma / Nijino Nito / Nekogami Retro / Tsurugi Tsuyu / Sanma Kuro / Yuusha A / Choco Mint / Kabuto Tomoe / Iyairo Emo / Torikabuto Hotaru / Tsubaki Tohri / Ayukura Ako / Mayubun / Minazuki Mimora / Kogane Garuba / Arigail / Usui Kanoe / Koibana Reru / Matatabi Shiina / Ichijuuzuki Sakukaze / Rizennia / Otonashi Shizuka / Iganza Dragonute / Kurone Coco / Mayoi Shana / Aiguma Noka / Ria-chan / Shinon Ne Niko / Nichibana Moni / Fukuten / Mochimou Gaku / Koiro MirehaIncreased damage reduction from DEF and MDEF.The Original Character creation feature now allows you to choose the "Rune Blade" class!Koiro MirehaOffline battle mode planned for release within August9th card pack scheduled for late AugustNew field to record VTuber birthdaysAbility to set special voice lines for ultimate skills and entrance lines for VTubersSteam improvements (details to come)Thank you for your continued support of VTuber Battle!