一、[New Event: Bravely Kill the Enemy]
"Sharpen the blade! Embrace the glory of the warrior!"
1. The amount of resources dropped from enemies is increased by 300%, and the rewards for tasks are also increased by 300%. Event period: August 10th, 2025 - September 10th, 2025. The event lasts for one month.
二、[Bug Fixes]
1. Fixed the bug of abnormal drops of [MOD Fragments] and [Plugin Fragments].
2. Fixed the bug where the [Wind Layer] displayed abnormally after a player's death.
3. We have optimized the bug where players could still attack after being killed. Whether it can be triggered again requires more actual testing.
