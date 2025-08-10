一、[New Event: Bravely Kill the Enemy]



"Sharpen the blade! Embrace the glory of the warrior!"



1. The amount of resources dropped from enemies is increased by 300%, and the rewards for tasks are also increased by 300%. Event period: August 10th, 2025 - September 10th, 2025. The event lasts for one month.



二、[Bug Fixes]



1. Fixed the bug of abnormal drops of [MOD Fragments] and [Plugin Fragments].



2. Fixed the bug where the [Wind Layer] displayed abnormally after a player's death.



3. We have optimized the bug where players could still attack after being killed. Whether it can be triggered again requires more actual testing.