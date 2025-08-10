 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19543273 Edited 10 August 2025 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Features:
- Added your position on the leaderboard to the main menu for each map.
- Added a small sound to indicate when a run has begun / completed.
- Added a new Platinum medal to bridge the gap between the Gold medal and the Author medal.
- Added a label to show your medal completion percentage to the main menu.

