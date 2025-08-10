Features:
- Added your position on the leaderboard to the main menu for each map.
- Added a small sound to indicate when a run has begun / completed.
- Added a new Platinum medal to bridge the gap between the Gold medal and the Author medal.
- Added a label to show your medal completion percentage to the main menu.
Patch 0.03
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update