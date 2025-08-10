 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19543227 Edited 10 August 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
After hearing about several players having trouble with progressing in the early portions of the game (especially in multiplayer), I have decided to update the difficulty!

New Checkpoint System:
- Checkpoints have been added into the game, activated by changing the difficulty in the pause menu
- Checkpoints are available in EASY mode, but disabled on HARD mode
- If a Checkpoint is collected, respawn will be at the checkpoint rather than the default spawn position
- NOT ALL LEVELS HAVE A CHECKPOINT

Level Updates:
- Level 7 nerfed height on upper section (higher ceiling)
- Level 34 arrow spawn rate reduceable by changing difficulty to EASY mode

Multiplayer Updates:
The main issue with multiplayer was the extreme difficulty, especially in bosses (and some bugs). The following boss nerfs and changes are mostly in multiplayer, single-player remains unchanged for the most part.

- Gatekeeper boss speed on all attacks reduced by 50% (ONLY MULTIPLAYER)
- Board of Keys boss spawn rate of # of keys reduced by 50% (ONLY MULTIPLAYER)
- Board of Keys boss attack pattern made linear rather than randomized (ALL)
- Firewall boss' orange attack spawn rate reduced by 50% (ONLY MULTIPLAYER)
- Firewall boss' red attack speed reduced by 125% (ONLY MULTIPLAYER)
- Firewall boss' green attack spawn rate reduced by 50% (ONLY MULTIPLAYER
- Firewall boss' blue attack speed reduced by 50% (ONLY MULTIPLAYER)


Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug in multiplayer where players would be spam killed randomly in certain levels. This may still occur if client loads levels too slowly (either because of a slower machine, or de-sync)
- Fixed bug where client cannot see wall removal after key is acquired in certain levels

