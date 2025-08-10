After hearing about several players having trouble with progressing in the early portions of the game (especially in multiplayer), I have decided to update the difficulty!
New Checkpoint System:
- Checkpoints have been added into the game, activated by changing the difficulty in the pause menu
- Checkpoints are available in EASY mode, but disabled on HARD mode
- If a Checkpoint is collected, respawn will be at the checkpoint rather than the default spawn position
- NOT ALL LEVELS HAVE A CHECKPOINT
Level Updates:
- Level 7 nerfed height on upper section (higher ceiling)
- Level 34 arrow spawn rate reduceable by changing difficulty to EASY mode
Multiplayer Updates:
The main issue with multiplayer was the extreme difficulty, especially in bosses (and some bugs). The following boss nerfs and changes are mostly in multiplayer, single-player remains unchanged for the most part.
- Gatekeeper boss speed on all attacks reduced by 50% (ONLY MULTIPLAYER)
- Board of Keys boss spawn rate of # of keys reduced by 50% (ONLY MULTIPLAYER)
- Board of Keys boss attack pattern made linear rather than randomized (ALL)
- Firewall boss' orange attack spawn rate reduced by 50% (ONLY MULTIPLAYER)
- Firewall boss' red attack speed reduced by 125% (ONLY MULTIPLAYER)
- Firewall boss' green attack spawn rate reduced by 50% (ONLY MULTIPLAYER
- Firewall boss' blue attack speed reduced by 50% (ONLY MULTIPLAYER)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug in multiplayer where players would be spam killed randomly in certain levels. This may still occur if client loads levels too slowly (either because of a slower machine, or de-sync)
- Fixed bug where client cannot see wall removal after key is acquired in certain levels
Difficulty Update! V1.1.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update