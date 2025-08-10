Physics Improvements:
-Fixed unwanted roll-over behavior introduced in the last update
-Tweaked HB24 asphalt handling to be less flippy
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed bad collision on VR-08 campaign track
-Fixed being unable to delete empty track
