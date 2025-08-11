🌍 New Language Support

Simplified Chinese



German



Japanese



📖 Player Guide Added

🕹 Animation Fixes

Hey everyone!This week’s patch focuses on making the game more accessible to players worldwide and helping new adventurers find their footing. We’ve also tackled a pesky animation glitch that some of you reported—thank you for the feedback!We’ve expanded localization so more players can enjoy the game in their native language. The following languages are now fully supported:All menus, UI elements and gameplay instructions are translated for a smoother experience.New to the game? We’ve got you covered! A built-in guide is now available from the main menu, complete with tips, explanations, and settings to customize how you view the guide.Fixed an issue where player animations could appear “torn” or out of sync in certain actions. Animations should now appear smooth and consistent.That’s it for this week! We’re continuing to refine gameplay, expand features, and make the world feel even more alive. As always, your feedback helps shape the future of the game—see you next update!— The Dev Team