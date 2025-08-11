 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19543157 Edited 11 August 2025 – 03:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!
This week’s patch focuses on making the game more accessible to players worldwide and helping new adventurers find their footing. We’ve also tackled a pesky animation glitch that some of you reported—thank you for the feedback!

🌍 New Language Support

We’ve expanded localization so more players can enjoy the game in their native language. The following languages are now fully supported:

  • Simplified Chinese
  • German
  • Japanese


All menus, UI elements and gameplay instructions are translated for a smoother experience.

📖 Player Guide Added

New to the game? We’ve got you covered! A built-in guide is now available from the main menu, complete with tips, explanations, and settings to customize how you view the guide.

🕹 Animation Fixes


Fixed an issue where player animations could appear “torn” or out of sync in certain actions. Animations should now appear smooth and consistent.

That’s it for this week! We’re continuing to refine gameplay, expand features, and make the world feel even more alive. As always, your feedback helps shape the future of the game—see you next update!

— The Dev Team

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 3794731
Windows Depot 3794732
Linux Depot 3794733
macOS 64-bit Depot 3794734
