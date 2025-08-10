#IMPORTANT
- The World's settlements have been redone and the NPC population has tripled from previous version.
- Sorry ;( the 0.7.2 patch is incompatible with save files from previous versions, however, you can migrate your party from old game with EMBARK button into the new world.
- The Preview beta will continue upto 0.7.5 version, and "Cross The World - Dev Explains" Announcement is going to be posted in a few days. In that post I'm going to be discussing about future updates and the direction of where Cross The World is heading towards as well as developer comments about simulations it's going to yield, and the details of roadmap up until 1.0 Release. Ask anything if you have questions about the game as well.
#STSTEM
- NPC AIs have been disabled to prepare for the next-gen Behavior AIs to be implemented in 0.7.4 and future updates.
- Disabled "NEW CHARACTER" window, as the new recruit system is going to be replaced with interacting with existing NPCs in the game in future updates.
#UI
- You can now drag-select multiple tiles while you have already selected other multiple tiles.
#GAMEPLAY
- Sleeping bags can be carried around in the inventory unlike bed, however in return you can no longer pray from sleeping bag and set a new respawn which will be specific to a regular bed.
- Expanded the forests around the world.
- You no longer gain skill experience for mining from simply destroying walls in underground mines. Instead mining the ores give you extra exp for mining skill and rarer the ores are, more exp it gives.
- You have less chance of landing an attack when you are hungry, thristy, tired.
- Floorings corrode from water underneath over time.
- Increasing reputation with a faction will decrease the reputation of their enemy towards you, and visa-versa.
- You can create road from 'Tamp' action on the ground.
- Chests and Barrels in underground are refilled periodically.
- Merchants no longer sell legendary trinkets with random chances. You have to find them inside the legendary chests in the dungeons.
- Your Character will deposit items onto the deposit area when their bag gets full from picking up items in automatic mode.
#BUGFIX - GAMEPLAY
- Fixed a bug "Mailbox is full" prints even when its not full.
- Fixed a bug party perk Increased Damage didn't apply to numbers in character sheet properly.
- Fixed a bug Flame can burn and destroy slopes and stairs.
- Fixed a bug selling an item that NPC buys at premium while NPC is your ally messed up reputation score.
- Fixed a bug where NPCs that are asleep can detect your crime and misdemeanor.
- Fixed a bug wearing armors with wrong type provided the full enchant stats.
- Fixed a bug trying to learn a perk with no perk points still removed the required items from your inventory.
- Fixed a bug respawning a character with max hp 1 didn't revive you.
- Fixed a bug task isn't executed if its more than 25 tiles away from you, which is way too short.
- Fixed a bug Enchants for special, magic typed weapons didn't apply correctly.
- Fixed a bug Using ability while riding a boat printed error messages infinitely.
- Fixed a bug Forestslug didn't render swimming frame.
- Fixed a bug wearing Magic Eye enchant threw error from revealing fog of war.
- Fixed a bug Dragonfly's projectile didn't render properly.
- Fixed a bug Life Steal applied twice the amount.
- Fixed carnivores and herbivores could eat dishes they aren't supposed to. You can look at which food item is edible by a carnivore or a herbivore from in-game Encyclopedia.
#BUGFIX - UI
- Fixed a bug Clock buttons can be clicked underneath the window UI.
- Fixed a bug where infinite scrolls upward throw error.
- Fixed a bug where scrolling thru the list in Encyclopedia sometimes mixed up the order inside.
#BALANCE
- Nerfed Dodge stat with 3% minimum hit chance to landed attacks, no matter how high the dodge chance is.
- Every attack landed has minimum damage 1 instead of 0 regardless of your defence stat.
- Increased the amount of EXP needed to level up your character and party in early game.
- Buffed base speed and hp increased from leveling up, from 0.03/15 to 0.05/20
- Nerfed the amount of EXP gained from the gem of powers from 150/750/3000 to 70/350/1000.
- Nerfed the amount and chance of gem of powers loot from monsters.
- Nerfed "Energy Burst" perk's flame strength by half.
- Nerfed the price NPCs buy at premium, from twice of the price to normal(it's still double the price you get for selling elsewhere)
- Nerfed the amount of defence stat you can get from enchants.
- Ranged character will do half amount of lifesteal.
- Nerfed default energy regen speed from 5 seconds to 8 seconds.
- Nerfed Party Perks "Increased Defence" and "Speed Boost" by half.
- Buffed Party Perk "Bag Size" from 3 to 4.
Changed depots in 0.7.2 branch