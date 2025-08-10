- Added Horizon Courses
- Extended "Encore Ensemble" Soundscan map
- Fixed Backstage requirement for Encore Episode not unlocking
- Added sound effects when changing song confirmiration settings
- Made cursor stay on the selected song when switching sort types
- Fixed crash when changing difficulties with no filtered difficulties
- Fixed a bug where songs with a difficulty level of 18 would display as 9+ ingame
- Made hidden/not-yet-unlocked courses visible in Course Mode but not playable
- Added new titles
- Reorganized credits slightly
vivid/stasis 5.1.0 patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
