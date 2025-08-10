- Added Horizon Courses

- Extended "Encore Ensemble" Soundscan map

- Fixed Backstage requirement for Encore Episode not unlocking

- Added sound effects when changing song confirmiration settings

- Made cursor stay on the selected song when switching sort types

- Fixed crash when changing difficulties with no filtered difficulties

- Fixed a bug where songs with a difficulty level of 18 would display as 9+ ingame

- Made hidden/not-yet-unlocked courses visible in Course Mode but not playable

- Added new titles

- Reorganized credits slightly