10 August 2025 Build 19543097 Edited 10 August 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added keyboard shortcuts for the view modes (F1-F3, interface hider has been moved to F4)

  • Fixed erroneous "waiting for input" screen for machines with one recipe

  • Improved flow speeds

  • Cleaned up info panels for processes (removed fuel input processes from list)

  • Fixed machine window not having enough process slots for some machines

  • Fixed critical bug preventing gas bridge from working

  • Fixed bug preventing filling machines (bottle filler / can filler) from exporting filled item

  • Fixed and overhauled Petroleum Refining level. Good luck.

