Added keyboard shortcuts for the view modes (F1-F3, interface hider has been moved to F4)
Fixed erroneous "waiting for input" screen for machines with one recipe
Improved flow speeds
Cleaned up info panels for processes (removed fuel input processes from list)
Fixed machine window not having enough process slots for some machines
Fixed critical bug preventing gas bridge from working
Fixed bug preventing filling machines (bottle filler / can filler) from exporting filled item
Fixed and overhauled Petroleum Refining level. Good luck.
uFactory 2.5.1.1 Patch Released
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows uFactory-Win Depot 923711
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 923712
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update