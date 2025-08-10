-Fixed a different softlock in the long path in the tape puzzle. Interestingly enough, this had a different root cause than the other ones.
-Actually fixed the pieces after "break the world" being stuck diagonally. At least, I think I did.
-Fixed an issue where mashing a button on controller would slowly move your cursor.
-Fixed an issue on the Steam Deck where the cursor would jump after pressing a button.
Thank you for playing!
FLEB
Update Notes for August 9th #3 - v. 1.0.3.2
