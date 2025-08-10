 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19543076 Edited 10 August 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed a different softlock in the long path in the tape puzzle. Interestingly enough, this had a different root cause than the other ones.
-Actually fixed the pieces after "break the world" being stuck diagonally. At least, I think I did.

-Fixed an issue where mashing a button on controller would slowly move your cursor.
-Fixed an issue on the Steam Deck where the cursor would jump after pressing a button.

Thank you for playing!
FLEB

Changed files in this update

Depot 2702171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link