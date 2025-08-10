 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19543066
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version
B2025.8.8 HotFix3

  • OK1-1200年后,外交距离+20
  • OK2-大地图地形提示中,也显示战场宽度
  • OK3-不同地形的战场宽度上限不同
  • OK4-庄园的战场宽度上限是主要封地的一半,下限都是100
  • OK5-修复东罗马帝国未任命官员偶尔报错问题
  • OK6-修复东罗马中央旅团营队被击溃后,未回归的问题

B2025.8.8 HotFix3

  • OK1 - After 1200, diplomatic distance +20
  • OK2 - In the terrain hints on the large map, the battlefield width is also displayed
  • OK3 - The maximum battlefield width varies with different terrains
  • OK4 - The maximum battlefield width of the manor is half of that of the main fief, and the minimum is 100 for both
  • OK5 - Fixed the occasional error when officials are not appointed in the Eastern Roman Empire
  • OK6 - Fixed the issue where the central corps of the Eastern Roman Empire did not return after being defeated

