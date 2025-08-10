Current Version
B2025.8.8 HotFix3
- OK1-1200年后,外交距离+20
- OK2-大地图地形提示中,也显示战场宽度
- OK3-不同地形的战场宽度上限不同
- OK4-庄园的战场宽度上限是主要封地的一半,下限都是100
- OK5-修复东罗马帝国未任命官员偶尔报错问题
- OK6-修复东罗马中央旅团营队被击溃后,未回归的问题
- OK1 - After 1200, diplomatic distance +20
- OK2 - In the terrain hints on the large map, the battlefield width is also displayed
- OK3 - The maximum battlefield width varies with different terrains
- OK4 - The maximum battlefield width of the manor is half of that of the main fief, and the minimum is 100 for both
- OK5 - Fixed the occasional error when officials are not appointed in the Eastern Roman Empire
- OK6 - Fixed the issue where the central corps of the Eastern Roman Empire did not return after being defeated
