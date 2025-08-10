This game is a lot of stats thrown at once. I made a few changes:
Self esteem and Jelaousy Answers are now visible
Activity preview includes stat gains
decided to move the speaker name a little up
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
This game is a lot of stats thrown at once. I made a few changes:
Self esteem and Jelaousy Answers are now visible
Activity preview includes stat gains
decided to move the speaker name a little up
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update