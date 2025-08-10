 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19542976 Edited 10 August 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is a lot of stats thrown at once. I made a few changes:

  1. Self esteem and Jelaousy Answers are now visible

  2. Activity preview includes stat gains

  3. decided to move the speaker name a little up

Changed files in this update

Depot 3263331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link