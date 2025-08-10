 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19542929 Edited 10 August 2025 – 02:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a visual bug in Heaven's Gate that described the wrong orb being picked up
- Fixed a visual bug that prevented Battle Points from appearing during The Gauntlet
- Fixed a bug that allowed Janus and Judge to learned special skills twice
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to carry an extra orb in Heaven's Gate
- The tavern in Beacon Hill no longer sells two heckin' Tents
- Balance adjustments for all enemies in Heaven's Gate
- Updated encounters mechanic on the overworld

