- Fixed a visual bug in Heaven's Gate that described the wrong orb being picked up

- Fixed a visual bug that prevented Battle Points from appearing during The Gauntlet

- Fixed a bug that allowed Janus and Judge to learned special skills twice

- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to carry an extra orb in Heaven's Gate

- The tavern in Beacon Hill no longer sells two heckin' Tents

- Balance adjustments for all enemies in Heaven's Gate

- Updated encounters mechanic on the overworld