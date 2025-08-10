- Fixed a visual bug in Heaven's Gate that described the wrong orb being picked up
- Fixed a visual bug that prevented Battle Points from appearing during The Gauntlet
- Fixed a bug that allowed Janus and Judge to learned special skills twice
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to carry an extra orb in Heaven's Gate
- The tavern in Beacon Hill no longer sells two heckin' Tents
- Balance adjustments for all enemies in Heaven's Gate
- Updated encounters mechanic on the overworld
Version 2.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3187491
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update