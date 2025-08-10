 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19542907 Edited 10 August 2025 – 02:46:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
When navigating through Earth Campaign districts, any district or previously played districts, you will now see a preview of the corresponding Tiny Pods Rescue board, Shapi board, Bridge the Pods board.
This makes it easy to pick the district and game you wish to play.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3148201
  • Loading history…
