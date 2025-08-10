 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country Portal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19542875 Edited 10 August 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I've been taking it easy over the summer so this is just a small update with a couple nice improvements.

-buildings under construction now periodically display a notification when lacking resources.
-brightened background asteroids to make them more noticeable.
-fixed bug preventing mech shipyard rally points from being assigned to an existing construction project.

multiplayer (still very unfinished and broken!)

-removed an unused argument from scr_client_build_building.
-closer to having menu buttons and mechbot construction working for clients.
-client mechbots are now properly assigned to assist with building construction.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2445161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link