I've been taking it easy over the summer so this is just a small update with a couple nice improvements.
-buildings under construction now periodically display a notification when lacking resources.
-brightened background asteroids to make them more noticeable.
-fixed bug preventing mech shipyard rally points from being assigned to an existing construction project.
multiplayer (still very unfinished and broken!)
-removed an unused argument from scr_client_build_building.
-closer to having menu buttons and mechbot construction working for clients.
-client mechbots are now properly assigned to assist with building construction.
Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.4.79.2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update