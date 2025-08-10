I've been taking it easy over the summer so this is just a small update with a couple nice improvements.



-buildings under construction now periodically display a notification when lacking resources.

-brightened background asteroids to make them more noticeable.

-fixed bug preventing mech shipyard rally points from being assigned to an existing construction project.



multiplayer (still very unfinished and broken!)



-removed an unused argument from scr_client_build_building.

-closer to having menu buttons and mechbot construction working for clients.

-client mechbots are now properly assigned to assist with building construction.