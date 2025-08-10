 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19542826 Edited 10 August 2025 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes & Fixes

  • Players can now sprint diagonally.

  • Fixed bug on TestCourt, Pit, and FFAtest causing players to never spawn.

  • Fixed bug with the FFA game mode causing players to not spawn if they joined after the game begins.

Changed files in this update

