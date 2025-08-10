Ozone --> Oxygen

I was testing out the game to see if achievements were still working. So I only had two unfinished, so I tried the "Die by suffocation and acid simultaneously" achievement. I noticed that the planet with liquid sulphuric acid had an ozone atmosphere, so I saved the game, restarted in normal mode, and tested it out. But then I saw that my oxygen meter was not running out, and I left the planet only to see that the atmosphere was not ozone, but oxygen!



So some ozone planets were getting re-loaded as oxygen for some reason. I seem to remember this being pointed out some time ago, and I was sure I fixed it ... but I guess I was wrong.Well I was able to fix it, test the achievement and succeed to die in acid, while simultaneously suffocating to death. Yay!





It's really great news, but it does not explain why some players are not seeing the achievements pop up. Maybe something about this latest build has fixed the issue, but I don't think so.



Can anyone else confirm that achievements are working? It may be something I did wrong, but I can't seem to reproduce the problem. Maybe I can help the player troubleshoot the issue from their end. Any feedback would be great.