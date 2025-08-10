Hello Marble Players, we have reached that slow point of updates for the game, as I feel that

there is not much else needed for the time being. I will be working on new projects full-time. That said, I do have some last bits of fixes and optimizations.

These go as follows:

Regarding Marble Movement:

Originally, the movement of the marble was based on the direction from which you faced the camera. I didn't think much of it, but in hindsight it was a dumb Idea. Thanks to a person on the discussion page speaking on it, it is now overhauled. The marble movement is no longer based on the direction of the camera.

Shutdown:

The Shutdown boss will now only be accessed through the Trickster. The trickster can send you to the boss directly, or you can access the boss through the jackpot stage. You will still need to collect the orb in stage 5 to have access to this boss.

Other fixes:

Fixed an issue with a repeated loop of the Core boss encounter.

Fixed an issue with the player's HUD affecting the game's performance.

Optimised a function that tracks the stats of the Player between levels.