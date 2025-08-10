Patch Notes
Fixed a bug where, after you die and click “Wakeup” then hit “Start,” you’re unable to move.
When you use the Plasma Cell, the gate near the first document will now open.
Fixed a bug where, after obtaining the second hard drive, it was already processing despite not being inserted into the server.
Made some changes to UI elements such as wall text, popup text, terminal prompts, etc.
Please note that these patch notes may be updated in the future to include additional changes.
Changed files in this update