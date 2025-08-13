 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19542660 Edited 14 August 2025 – 05:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed an issue where the inventory hotbar would disappear in some dungeons.

  • Fixed an issue where flowerpots would become impossible to destroy

  • Fixed an issue where Plot Map was showing incorrect map in other provinces

  • Fixed an issue about missing ingredients in Journal

  • Fixed an issue where cancelling a sales order would not return the item to the redeeming queue of the player, if the market stall was owned by another player.

  • All Plots owned by characters in specific Region are now shown to the player.

  • Fixed snap-point selection for small objects.

  • Fixed an issue where placing a sale order for a recently split stack fails silently.

  • Fixed an issue where debug names were displayed in Construction Hammer menu.

  • Added profanity filtering for Plot names.

  • Added a background to the Construction Hammer keybinds for added readability.

Changed files in this update

