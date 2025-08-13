Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where the inventory hotbar would disappear in some dungeons.

Fixed an issue where flowerpots would become impossible to destroy

Fixed an issue where Plot Map was showing incorrect map in other provinces

Fixed an issue about missing ingredients in Journal

Fixed an issue where cancelling a sales order would not return the item to the redeeming queue of the player, if the market stall was owned by another player.

All Plots owned by characters in specific Region are now shown to the player.

Fixed snap-point selection for small objects.

Fixed an issue where placing a sale order for a recently split stack fails silently.

Fixed an issue where debug names were displayed in Construction Hammer menu.

Added profanity filtering for Plot names.