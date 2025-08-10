 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19542624 Edited 10 August 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Yes the game is still getting updates, I am also thinking about a large content update currently. This one is just bug fixes.

fixed a bug that would trigger blob without the blob being on screen
fixed a bug that would prevent water from turning into ice
fixed a bug that would turn any objects interacting with the electron objects into the wrong object
general stability updates

Changed files in this update

Windows Physics Cake Content Depot 1488671
