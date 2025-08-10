 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19542544 Edited 10 August 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Tanks have been updated and added to pregame, interact with f on keyboard, x on Xbox controller or square on ps controller, v key to exit, no controller mapping for exit yet. Please also don't forget shift+tab for steam overlay, invite your friends who have the game or steam share with up to 4 other people, and invite them.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3538921
