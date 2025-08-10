 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Portal Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 10 August 2025 Build 19542483 Edited 10 August 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major mechanics changes:

  • Added a new Spoils system to replace the original artifact reward system.

  • Changed battlefield layout from 5 columns to 3 columns.

  • Removed the gathering's promotion mechanic, players may now promote units directly from the troops menu at any time.

  • Lifted faction restrictions - units from any faction can now be promoted.

Minor mechanics changes:

  • Added enemy surrender mechanic to resolve battle deadlocks.

  • Added a curse-removal function to Sanctums.

  • Basic level units no longer appear in gatherings.

  • Removed the restriction preventing duplicate acquisition of the same artifact.

  • Some trader events now grant consumable artifacts rather than applying effects directly.

New Content:

  • Added a new artifact keyword: Cursed.

  • Added 7 cursed artifacts.

  • Added 2 (undesirable) neutral units.

  • Added 3 new universal events.

  • Expanded 3 existing events with additional choices.

  • Adjusted certain difficulty challenges.

  • Added 4 consumable artifacts.

  • Added 1 valuable artifact.

  • Added 3 spoils artifacts.

  • New artifact \[Master Key] (Implicit. Spoils offer 4 options.)

Balance:

  • Completely overhauled stat formula.

  • Reduced initial Tactical Point (TP) cap from 4 to 3.

  • Reduced starting hand size from 5 cards to 4 cards at battle start.

  • Reduced enemy commanders' stats accordingly.

  • Reduced stats for Necropolis units costing 2-3 Tactical Points.

  • Slightly reduced the spawn rate of empty locations.

  • Healing in gatherings recovers 5 health (fixed) now.

  • \[Imperial Specialty - Train] (promote Imperial unit → promote unit)

  • \[Legion Specialty - Enlist] (cost 20 less gold → reduced by 20%)

  • \[Token of Balance] (You may promote units from all factions in gatherings → Promote price reduced by 10%)

  • \[Ground Slam] (Deal 2 damage to target enemy unit and all nearby units → Deal 3 damage to enemy units in the same row)

  • \[Summon Fortress] (Summon Walls and Guard Towers in the leftmost and rightmost columns → Summon Barriers and Guard Towers in all allied empty slots)

Bug Fixed:

  • Fixed an issue where artifacts with "Reward more gold" effects were not functioning correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where \[Mage Shield] did not consume mana when blocking damage.

  • Fixed an issue where difficulty challenges could set \[Aidier]'s max health to a negative value.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2723501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link