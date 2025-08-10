Major mechanics changes:
Added a new Spoils system to replace the original artifact reward system.
Changed battlefield layout from 5 columns to 3 columns.
Removed the gathering's promotion mechanic, players may now promote units directly from the troops menu at any time.
Lifted faction restrictions - units from any faction can now be promoted.
Minor mechanics changes:
Added enemy surrender mechanic to resolve battle deadlocks.
Added a curse-removal function to Sanctums.
Basic level units no longer appear in gatherings.
Removed the restriction preventing duplicate acquisition of the same artifact.
Some trader events now grant consumable artifacts rather than applying effects directly.
New Content:
Added a new artifact keyword: Cursed.
Added 7 cursed artifacts.
Added 2 (undesirable) neutral units.
Added 3 new universal events.
Expanded 3 existing events with additional choices.
Adjusted certain difficulty challenges.
Added 4 consumable artifacts.
Added 1 valuable artifact.
Added 3 spoils artifacts.
New artifact \[Master Key] (Implicit. Spoils offer 4 options.)
Balance:
Completely overhauled stat formula.
Reduced initial Tactical Point (TP) cap from 4 to 3.
Reduced starting hand size from 5 cards to 4 cards at battle start.
Reduced enemy commanders' stats accordingly.
Reduced stats for Necropolis units costing 2-3 Tactical Points.
Slightly reduced the spawn rate of empty locations.
Healing in gatherings recovers 5 health (fixed) now.
\[Imperial Specialty - Train] (promote Imperial unit → promote unit)
\[Legion Specialty - Enlist] (cost 20 less gold → reduced by 20%)
\[Token of Balance] (You may promote units from all factions in gatherings → Promote price reduced by 10%)
\[Ground Slam] (Deal 2 damage to target enemy unit and all nearby units → Deal 3 damage to enemy units in the same row)
\[Summon Fortress] (Summon Walls and Guard Towers in the leftmost and rightmost columns → Summon Barriers and Guard Towers in all allied empty slots)
Bug Fixed:
Fixed an issue where artifacts with "Reward more gold" effects were not functioning correctly.
Fixed an issue where \[Mage Shield] did not consume mana when blocking damage.
Fixed an issue where difficulty challenges could set \[Aidier]'s max health to a negative value.
Changed files in this update