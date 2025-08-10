Major mechanics changes:

Lifted faction restrictions - units from any faction can now be promoted.

Removed the gathering's promotion mechanic, players may now promote units directly from the troops menu at any time.

Changed battlefield layout from 5 columns to 3 columns.

Added a new Spoils system to replace the original artifact reward system.

Minor mechanics changes:

Some trader events now grant consumable artifacts rather than applying effects directly.

Removed the restriction preventing duplicate acquisition of the same artifact.

Basic level units no longer appear in gatherings.

New Content:

Balance:

Completely overhauled stat formula.

Reduced initial Tactical Point (TP) cap from 4 to 3.

Reduced starting hand size from 5 cards to 4 cards at battle start.

Reduced enemy commanders' stats accordingly.

Reduced stats for Necropolis units costing 2-3 Tactical Points.

Slightly reduced the spawn rate of empty locations.

Healing in gatherings recovers 5 health (fixed) now.

\[Imperial Specialty - Train] (promote Imperial unit → promote unit)

\[Legion Specialty - Enlist] (cost 20 less gold → reduced by 20%)

\[Token of Balance] (You may promote units from all factions in gatherings → Promote price reduced by 10%)

\[Ground Slam] (Deal 2 damage to target enemy unit and all nearby units → Deal 3 damage to enemy units in the same row)