10 August 2025 Build 19542468 Edited 10 August 2025 – 00:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Giant Sandworm balance: Reduced HP but increased threat level

  • Adjusted background music for specific levels

  • Fixed audio glitches

  • Patched inactive Lieutenant passive skills

  • Resolved Custom Mode exploration mechanics lockout

  • Fixed data corruption when copying monster lists in Map Editor

  • Corrected incorrect ATK values on rebuilt enemy structures in Extra Episodes

