Giant Sandworm balance: Reduced HP but increased threat level
Adjusted background music for specific levels
Fixed audio glitches
Patched inactive Lieutenant passive skills
Resolved Custom Mode exploration mechanics lockout
Fixed data corruption when copying monster lists in Map Editor
Corrected incorrect ATK values on rebuilt enemy structures in Extra Episodes
Patch v1.1.25
