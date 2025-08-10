Hey everyone,

New Features & Changes

Karma Mode rebalance: Enemy waves now start much faster for instant action, then calm down slightly to avoid feeling unfair.

New death effects: Most Glimmergrubbs now have death effects.

Level 1 expansion: Added keycards with matching doors, collectables like medkits and grenades.

Grenades in Story Mode: You can now use grenades in story missions.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented death sounds from playing in Story Mode and Karma Mode.

Upcoming Plans (if no major bugs show up)

Continue working on Story Mode.

Add missing death effects for certain monsters.

Update UI to match the latest changes, e.g., showing grenade count.

Calm Bobby down… because I had to kill him and his gang in the main menu quite a lot while testing the Karma Level unlock Easter egg.

Added a Curator Notice so testers/reviewers don’t need to hunt for hidden Easter eggs like Karma Mode.