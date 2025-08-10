 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Portal Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19542452 Edited 10 August 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

New Features & Changes

  • Grenades in Story Mode: You can now use grenades in story missions.

  • Level 1 expansion: Added keycards with matching doors, collectables like medkits and grenades.

  • New death effects: Most Glimmergrubbs now have death effects.

  • Karma Mode rebalance: Enemy waves now start much faster for instant action, then calm down slightly to avoid feeling unfair.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented death sounds from playing in Story Mode and Karma Mode.

Upcoming Plans (if no major bugs show up)

  • Continue working on Story Mode.

  • Add missing death effects for certain monsters.

  • Update UI to match the latest changes, e.g., showing grenade count.

  • Calm Bobby down… because I had to kill him and his gang in the main menu quite a lot while testing the Karma Level unlock Easter egg.

  • Added a Curator Notice so testers/reviewers don’t need to hunt for hidden Easter eggs like Karma Mode.

  • Story button now only needs two clicks instead of seventeen to start Story Mode — and the first click now clearly states it’s only a preview to avoid confusion.

Love you all,
Joe

Changed files in this update

Depot 3752771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link