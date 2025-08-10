【※日本語は英語の下に掲載しています。Japanese version can be found below.】
Hello, everyone!
A Tithe in Blood 1.0.3 has just been released, which fixes a few minor issues that were either reported by the community, or were found in testing.
We’ve also optimised and reduced the game’s install size by 412 MB (24%) with no quality loss!
As always, thank you all for continuing to support Studio Élan…!
〜 Karen/あけみ (akemin_dayo)
Changelog for 1.0.3:
On PC, it targets Ren’Py SDK version 8.1.3.23091805.
Optimised and reduced game install size by 412 MB (24%) with no quality loss!
Fixed an issue where playing a track in the music player before game completion could result in all other music player tracks unlocking.
Fixed the voice line test button in the Voice preference pane for the “Other” character voices.
Fixed an issue where players who continue their save data from the early 0.x pre-release demo versions would still have the opening video locked in the gallery.
Fixed an issue where starting the game in English, loading an English save file, advancing a few lines, then changing the game language to Chinese would result in the Yes / No buttons not rendering correctly in the confirmation screen UI.
Fixed an issue where starting the game in Chinese, loading an English save file, changing the language to English, changing the language to Chinese, then changing the language back to English would result in NVL styling becoming corrupted.
Fixed an issue where an incorrect voice line would play during a specific line of narration in Act 2, Scene 2 only when the game was set to Chinese.
Changed music in Act 4, Scene 3.
Added soundtrack-specific versions of some tracks to the music player.
Fixed an issue with the marquee rendering for song titles in the music player.
Fixed an issue where the play / pause button in the music player had reversed visual UI button states.
Improved controller prompt alignment when the game is set to Chinese.
Fixed an issue where starting the game in English, starting a new game, returning to the main menu, then changing the game to Chinese, then changing the game back to English would result in a string in the Scene Replay menu not rendering correctly.
Improved terminology consistency between Act 1 Scene 6, Act 1 Scene 9, Act 1 Scene 11, Act 2 Scene 4, and Act 3 Scene 1.
Merged changes and improvements made in common code shared with other Studio Élan games.
Made various other internal refactors and improvements.
日本語
『A Tithe in Blood 〜血の契り〜』1.0.3をリリースしました。このアップデートでは、コミュニティから報告いただいたものや開発側の内部テストで発見された、いくつかの不具合を修正しています。
また、ゲームのインストールサイズを品質を損なうことなく412 MB（24%）削減し、最適化しました！
いつもStudio Élanを応援していただきありがとうございます…！
〜 Karen/あけみ (akemin_dayo)
1.0.3の変更内容：
PC版では、Ren’Py SDKバージョン8.1.3.23091805をターゲットしています。
ゲームのインストールサイズを品質を損なうことなく412 MB（24%）削減し、最適化しました！
ゲームクリア前に音楽プレイヤーで楽曲を再生すると、他の全楽曲がアンロックされてしまう問題を修正しました。
「ボイス」設定画面の「その他」ボイステストボタンが機能しない問題を修正しました。
0.xのプレリリース版からセーブデータを引き継いだ場合、ギャラリー内のオープニング動画がロックされたままになる問題を修正しました。
英語でゲームを起動し、英語のセーブデータを読み込み、数行進めた後に言語を中国語に変更すると、確認画面UIの「はい／いいえ」ボタンが正しく表示されない問題を修正しました。
中国語でゲームを起動し、英語のセーブデータを読み込み、言語を英語に変更後、中国語に変更し、そして英語に戻すと、NVLのスタイルが崩れる問題を修正しました。
ゲームを中国語に設定している場合に限り、第2幕 第2場の特定のナレーションで誤ったボイスが再生される問題を修正しました。
第4幕 第3場のBGMを変更しました。
一部楽曲のサウンドトラック専用バージョンを音楽プレイヤーに追加しました。
音楽プレイヤーで曲名のスクロール表示（marquee）に関する問題を修正しました。
音楽プレイヤーの再生／一時停止ボタンのUI表示状態が逆になっていた問題を修正しました。
ゲームを中国語に設定した時のコントローラープロンプトの位置を改善しました。
ゲームを英語で起動し、メインメニューからの「はじめから」を選択→メインメニューに戻る→中国語に変更→英語に戻す、という手順で「シーンセレクト」メニュー内の「第○幕 第○場」文字列が正しく表示されない問題を修正しました。
第1幕 第6場、第1幕 第9場、第1幕 第1場1、第2幕 第4場、第3幕 第1場に用語の統一性を改善しました。
他のStudio Élan作品と共通して使用しているコードに加えられた変更や改善を統合しました。
その他内部的な技術面でのリファクタリングや改善をしました。
