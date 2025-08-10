【※日本語は英語の下に掲載しています。Japanese version can be found below.】

Hello, everyone!

A Tithe in Blood 1.0.3 has just been released, which fixes a few minor issues that were either reported by the community, or were found in testing.

We’ve also optimised and reduced the game’s install size by 412 MB (24%) with no quality loss!

As always, thank you all for continuing to support Studio Élan…!

〜 Karen/あけみ (akemin_dayo)

Changelog for 1.0.3:

On PC, it targets Ren’Py SDK version 8.1.3.23091805.

Fixed an issue where playing a track in the music player before game completion could result in all other music player tracks unlocking.

Fixed the voice line test button in the Voice preference pane for the “Other” character voices.

Fixed an issue where players who continue their save data from the early 0.x pre-release demo versions would still have the opening video locked in the gallery.

Fixed an issue where starting the game in English, loading an English save file, advancing a few lines, then changing the game language to Chinese would result in the Yes / No buttons not rendering correctly in the confirmation screen UI.

Fixed an issue where starting the game in Chinese, loading an English save file, changing the language to English, changing the language to Chinese, then changing the language back to English would result in NVL styling becoming corrupted.

Fixed an issue where an incorrect voice line would play during a specific line of narration in Act 2, Scene 2 only when the game was set to Chinese.

Changed music in Act 4, Scene 3.

Added soundtrack-specific versions of some tracks to the music player.

Fixed an issue with the marquee rendering for song titles in the music player.

Fixed an issue where the play / pause button in the music player had reversed visual UI button states.

Improved controller prompt alignment when the game is set to Chinese.

Fixed an issue where starting the game in English, starting a new game, returning to the main menu, then changing the game to Chinese, then changing the game back to English would result in a string in the Scene Replay menu not rendering correctly.

Improved terminology consistency between Act 1 Scene 6, Act 1 Scene 9, Act 1 Scene 11, Act 2 Scene 4, and Act 3 Scene 1.

Merged changes and improvements made in common code shared with other Studio Élan games.

Made various other internal refactors and improvements.

日本語

『A Tithe in Blood 〜血の契り〜』1.0.3をリリースしました。このアップデートでは、コミュニティから報告いただいたものや開発側の内部テストで発見された、いくつかの不具合を修正しています。

また、ゲームのインストールサイズを品質を損なうことなく412 MB（24%）削減し、最適化しました！

いつもStudio Élanを応援していただきありがとうございます…！

〜 Karen/あけみ (akemin_dayo)

1.0.3の変更内容：

PC版では、Ren’Py SDKバージョン8.1.3.23091805をターゲットしています。