The public playtest had been extended an extra 24 hours to the 12th August - 12pm UTC



The 5th and final level will unlock in 11 hours, giving everyone 48 hours to give all 5 a play and reach for those high scores and best times!



Day 1: Grocery Store - Clean up on Aisle 7!

Day 2: Flower Field - Water the Garden

Day 3: Fire Rescue - Fire Fighting and Baby Robot Rescue!

Day 4: Pirate Ship Battle - Set Sail and fight for plunder!

Day 5: Loft - Demolition, Eviction and Helicopter Rapair. Don't miss it!