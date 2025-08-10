 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19542340 Edited 10 August 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The public playtest had been extended an extra 24 hours to the 12th August - 12pm UTC

The 5th and final level will unlock in 11 hours, giving everyone 48 hours to give all 5 a play and reach for those high scores and best times!

Day 1: Grocery Store - Clean up on Aisle 7!
Day 2: Flower Field - Water the Garden
Day 3: Fire Rescue - Fire Fighting and Baby Robot Rescue!
Day 4: Pirate Ship Battle - Set Sail and fight for plunder!
Day 5: Loft - Demolition, Eviction and Helicopter Rapair. Don't miss it!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3598301
