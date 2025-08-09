Updates
[list] Changed the position of the tray more to the left side
Added an option for Field of View
[*] Changed pee from [P] to [4] key
Storages can be filled now with holding left mouse button
Storages can now be stored back to the inventory when holding E
New task for workers to remove empty mugs which are not dirty
Workers won’t block the player anymore
Better overview on the reservation category
[/list]
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the wrong time was shown on a save slot
- Fixed some lighting issues with the tavern inside/outside candles
- Fixed a bug, where the kitchen basket sometimes disappear on new placed kitchens
- Fixed the chimney and lights in the home, which was double loaded
- Some small bugfixes
