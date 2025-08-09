 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19542241 Edited 9 August 2025 – 23:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates


[list]
  • Changed the position of the tray more to the left side
  • Added an option for Field of View
    • [*] Changed pee from [P] to [4] key
  • Storages can be filled now with holding left mouse button
  • Storages can now be stored back to the inventory when holding E
  • New task for workers to remove empty mugs which are not dirty
  • Workers won’t block the player anymore
  • Better overview on the reservation category
    • [/list]


    Fixes


    • Fixed a bug where the wrong time was shown on a save slot
    • Fixed some lighting issues with the tavern inside/outside candles
    • Fixed a bug, where the kitchen basket sometimes disappear on new placed kitchens
    • Fixed the chimney and lights in the home, which was double loaded
    • Some small bugfixes

    Changed files in this update

    Windows Depot 3160881
