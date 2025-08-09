- The Gorilla Glass Bridge Minigame is now live, the first of many minigames planned for Gorilla Vs 100 Men!

This is just the beginning, with more updates, new content, and minigames on the way.



- Steam Achievements and Leaderboards are also in the works and planned for release later this month, alongside more exciting features to come in the future to make the game even more fun.



- Thank you all for playing and supporting the game. Your feedback keeps this project going strong!