 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Portal Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19542195 Edited 9 August 2025 – 23:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- The Gorilla Glass Bridge Minigame is now live, the first of many minigames planned for Gorilla Vs 100 Men!
This is just the beginning, with more updates, new content, and minigames on the way.

- Steam Achievements and Leaderboards are also in the works and planned for release later this month, alongside more exciting features to come in the future to make the game even more fun.

- Thank you all for playing and supporting the game. Your feedback keeps this project going strong!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3657452
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link