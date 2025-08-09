You can now access all content without restriction (no more need to pay).
And if you're happy with Fractal Fly, you can donate in app ("donate" button in main menu)
All Fractal Fly content is now free!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Fractal Fly Content Depot 1860121
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1860122
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update