9 August 2025 Build 19542179 Edited 10 August 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, I hope you are all doing well

  • Bug fixes:

    • fixed camera clipping into arms when setting fov to high

    • fixed wrong scope location for the sniper rifle when picked up

    • fixed ui acting strange on player death

    • fixed various ui bugs

    • fixed some other stuff I forgot to mention

  • Added:

    • Added "Known Bugs" tab on the main menu for easier bug reporting/tracking

    • Other various performance / visual improvements

There are still some bugs left I'm aware of, and I'm working on them. I wanted to release this update to see if this build breaks anything. Also, a new map is coming, probably next update.

Cheers :)

