Hey everyone, I hope you are all doing well
Bug fixes:
fixed camera clipping into arms when setting fov to high
fixed wrong scope location for the sniper rifle when picked up
fixed ui acting strange on player death
fixed various ui bugs
fixed some other stuff I forgot to mention
Added:
Added "Known Bugs" tab on the main menu for easier bug reporting/tracking
Other various performance / visual improvements
There are still some bugs left I'm aware of, and I'm working on them. I wanted to release this update to see if this build breaks anything. Also, a new map is coming, probably next update.
Cheers :)
Changed files in this update