Hey everyone, I hope you are all doing well

Bug fixes: fixed camera clipping into arms when setting fov to high fixed wrong scope location for the sniper rifle when picked up fixed ui acting strange on player death fixed various ui bugs fixed some other stuff I forgot to mention

Added: Added "Known Bugs" tab on the main menu for easier bug reporting/tracking Other various performance / visual improvements



There are still some bugs left I'm aware of, and I'm working on them. I wanted to release this update to see if this build breaks anything. Also, a new map is coming, probably next update.

Cheers :)