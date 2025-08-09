 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19542084 Edited 9 August 2025 – 22:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
JUST ANOTHER LITTLE PATCH:

Fixed the Load/save game bug that prevented loading what armors you had equipped when you logged out and prevented movement. It was something stupid and tiny.

Also reworked the building structures like foundations, walls and roofs to be crafted in the Carpentry bench so the Crafting bench can remain reserved for special tools, gear, and crafting other workbenches.

Also added some more recipes to the gear section of the basic crafting table.

But mainly excited to announce the fix of the load/save bug. Stay tuned for more cool stuff.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3752811
  • Loading history…
