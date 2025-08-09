JUST ANOTHER LITTLE PATCH:



Fixed the Load/save game bug that prevented loading what armors you had equipped when you logged out and prevented movement. It was something stupid and tiny.



Also reworked the building structures like foundations, walls and roofs to be crafted in the Carpentry bench so the Crafting bench can remain reserved for special tools, gear, and crafting other workbenches.



Also added some more recipes to the gear section of the basic crafting table.



But mainly excited to announce the fix of the load/save bug. Stay tuned for more cool stuff.