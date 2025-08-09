 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19542007
Update notes via Steam Community

-Emperor Claye's Magic Power has been decreased.

-Increased the money drops from the mobs on the Plains of Norrin.

-Increased the Elemental Weaknesses for Claye, Gamesh, and Jaga.

-Significant Buff to Dragon Cleaver's Dmg.

-Windwalker (Dragoon Skill) buffed from 30% to 60%.

-Sleep State Duration reduced (Was 3-5Turns now 2-3Turns)

-Added a new Heavy Shield: "Sanctuary" to Skelvra Refuge. Gains skill "Sanctum" (Minor version of Heal Omni). This should allow Heroes that can use Heavy Shields (Soldier, Defender, Druid, Templar, Cleric) to have an additional secondary Group Healing option for more interesting team combinations.

Changed files in this update

